Oakhurst Dairy and The Holy Donut Team Up for Unique Milk Flavor

Maine's beloved Oakhurst Dairy has struck an exciting collaboration with the local favorite, The Holy Donut, birthing an exceptional new product - Oakhurst Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut Flavored Whole Milk. A limited edition creation, this unique milk flavor draws its inspiration from The Holy Donut's much-venerated Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut. The product will grace the shelves of local grocery stores and the four branches of The Holy Donut in Portland, Scarborough, and Arundel, Maine, until the end of March.

A Flavorful Collaboration

Reflecting a harmonious alignment of two local brands, this collaboration aims to deliver an experience that fuses the creamy wholesomeness of Oakhurst Dairy's whole milk with the indulgent notes of The Holy Donut's Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut. The result is a limited edition milk flavor that not only celebrates the essence of these two iconic brands but also adds a unique twist for the consumers' palates.

Public Launch Party

To commemorate this momentous partnership, a public event is slated for January 20th at The Holy Donut in Scarborough. This launch party is not just about introducing the new milk flavor to the public, but it also promises to be a festive occasion teeming with various activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a donut-on-a-string eating contest while also getting an exclusive first taste of the new milk flavor. The event will also feature other games and prizes, making it a grand affair for all.

Fostering Community Spirit

The collaboration between Oakhurst Dairy and The Holy Donut is more than just a business venture. It's a testament to the community spirit that thrives in Maine, where local businesses support each other, innovate together, and celebrate their successes with the people who they serve. The launch of the Oakhurst Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut Flavored Whole Milk is a proud milestone in this journey, and the public event will be an exuberant showcase of this spirit.