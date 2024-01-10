en English
Business

NWF Group PLC Leases Warehouse in Newcastle, Set to Double Food Division’s Capacity

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
NWF Group PLC Leases Warehouse in Newcastle, Set to Double Food Division’s Capacity

The Cheshire-based distributor, NWF Group PLC, has taken a strategic step towards expanding its storage capabilities by acquiring a lease for a new warehouse in Newcastle-under-Lyme, England. The lease agreement was conducted with Aver Property General Partner Ltd and Aver Property Nominee Ltd, outlining a 15-year term with an option for the tenant to break after 12 years. The lease is secured with a parental guarantee provided by NWF Group.

Boosting Capacity to Meet Demand

This move comes on the heels of the success of a 240,000 square feet warehouse that NWF Group opened in Crewe in 2020. The new warehouse, already constructed, provides an additional 52,000 pallets of capacity, escalating the total to 187,000 pallets for the Food division. This expansion is a direct response to the growing customer and retailer demand for ambient grocery consolidation and distribution services.

Fit-out to Commence Immediately

With the aim of becoming fully operational by early autumn, the fit-out of the warehouse is set to start immediately. The initial capital expenditure for the project is estimated to be around 8.5 million, funded using the Group’s current cash reserves.

Positive Outlook for Growth

Expressing his enthusiasm for this growth opportunity, NWF Group’s CEO-designate, Chris Belsham, noted that the new facility will nearly double the Food division’s capacity within five years. He further stated that this would significantly contribute to the group’s overall growth and profitability. Following the announcement of this development, the company’s shares saw a 4.7% increase to 225.00 pence each. The NWF Group is scheduled to announce its interim results later in the month, which may shed more light on the financial impact of this expansion.

Business Food United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

