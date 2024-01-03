Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

In the heart of Westbourne, a new culinary experience is set to unfold. A Thai-inspired restaurant, Nusara, will be taking the place of the former Café Rouge at 67 Seamoor Road. This establishment, scheduled to open its doors in March, is the latest addition to the portfolio of the Fired Up franchise, under the entrepreneurial leadership of Andy Lennox.

Nusara: A Culinary Ode to Authentic Thai Flavors

The name Nusara stems from the mastermind behind the restaurant’s concept – a Thai chef named Nusara. She and her husband, both executive chefs, rejoined Andy Lennox after their previous venture, Koh Thai, went into administration in 2020. Nusara aims to be a haven for Thai cuisine enthusiasts, offering a diverse menu of Thai dishes, each paired with a selection of meticulously crafted cocktails.

Entrepreneurial Vision Fuelling the Culinary Journey

Andy Lennox, also the vice chair of the Destination Management Board, has been actively pursuing an opportunity to set up in Westbourne for nearly 15 years. His ardent negotiation for the current deal spanned nine months. Lennox was drawn to Westbourne’s distinct identity and vibrant atmosphere, elements he believes align with his vision for Nusara.

Funding a Culinary Dream

Aside from private funding, Nusara’s establishment has been backed by a £250,000 investment loan from the FSE Group. This is a remarkable feat for the business, given the complexities often associated with securing structured debt finance. Moreover, the loan is supported by the South West Investment Fund, a government-associated entity.

The opening of Nusara is eagerly awaited by the local community, marking a fresh start following the closure of Café Rouge on December 17. As the 22nd restaurant in the Fired Up franchise, which includes branches in Poole, Wimborne, and Christchurch, Nusara promises to bring a unique dining experience that blends authentic Thai flavours with Westbourne’s vibrant community spirit.