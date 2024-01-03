en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

In the heart of Westbourne, a new culinary experience is set to unfold. A Thai-inspired restaurant, Nusara, will be taking the place of the former Café Rouge at 67 Seamoor Road. This establishment, scheduled to open its doors in March, is the latest addition to the portfolio of the Fired Up franchise, under the entrepreneurial leadership of Andy Lennox.

Nusara: A Culinary Ode to Authentic Thai Flavors

The name Nusara stems from the mastermind behind the restaurant’s concept – a Thai chef named Nusara. She and her husband, both executive chefs, rejoined Andy Lennox after their previous venture, Koh Thai, went into administration in 2020. Nusara aims to be a haven for Thai cuisine enthusiasts, offering a diverse menu of Thai dishes, each paired with a selection of meticulously crafted cocktails.

Entrepreneurial Vision Fuelling the Culinary Journey

Andy Lennox, also the vice chair of the Destination Management Board, has been actively pursuing an opportunity to set up in Westbourne for nearly 15 years. His ardent negotiation for the current deal spanned nine months. Lennox was drawn to Westbourne’s distinct identity and vibrant atmosphere, elements he believes align with his vision for Nusara.

Funding a Culinary Dream

Aside from private funding, Nusara’s establishment has been backed by a £250,000 investment loan from the FSE Group. This is a remarkable feat for the business, given the complexities often associated with securing structured debt finance. Moreover, the loan is supported by the South West Investment Fund, a government-associated entity.

The opening of Nusara is eagerly awaited by the local community, marking a fresh start following the closure of Café Rouge on December 17. As the 22nd restaurant in the Fired Up franchise, which includes branches in Poole, Wimborne, and Christchurch, Nusara promises to bring a unique dining experience that blends authentic Thai flavours with Westbourne’s vibrant community spirit.

0
Business Food United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

By Muhammad Jawad

FAO Advocates for Policy Reforms by 2030: A Deep Dive into the Microfinance Paradox

By Rafia Tasleem

Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

By Muhammad Jawad

ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Placement

By Bijay Laxmi

Macau's Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up ...
@Business · 40 seconds
Macau's Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up ...
heart comment 0
Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation
Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry
MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility

By Muhammad Jawad

MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility
Buy Now, Pay Later Company’s Shares Drop Amid Broader Market Movements

By BNN Correspondents

Buy Now, Pay Later Company's Shares Drop Amid Broader Market Movements
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
9 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
19 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
24 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
25 seconds
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
25 seconds
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
26 seconds
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
29 seconds
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
32 seconds
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
35 seconds
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
31 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app