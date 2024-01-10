Numi Organic Tea Unveils Herbal Supplement Teas with Damiana

In a bid to cater to the rising demand for natural and health-oriented beverages, Numi Organic Tea has unveiled a novel range of herbal supplement teas dubbed ‘Relax and Regenerate’. The unique selling proposition of this product line is the incorporation of Damiana, a flowering vine native to Mexico, Central, and South America. Damiana is renowned for its potential mood-enhancing and energy-boosting traits.

Exploring the Relax and Regenerate Range

This exceptional line includes three caffeine-free varieties, each tailored to meet specific consumer needs. The offerings include Numi Organic Damiana Relax Tea, Numi Organic Uplift Tea, and Numi Organic Damiana Focus Tea. Each variety is meticulously designed with a unique purpose, be it relaxation, mood uplift, or enhancing focus.

Numi Emphasizes Ethical Sourcing and Sustainability

Numi’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing reverberates through this product line. The ingredients are ethically sourced, and the company maintains a climate-neutral footprint for the tea range. This commitment extends to the packaging of these teas, which are housed in plant-based compostable wrappers, further underscoring Numi’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Responding to Evolving Consumer Trends

This launch is a strategic response to a swelling market of consumers gravitating towards natural, health-oriented beverages. Numi’s emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing mirrors broader trends in consumer goods. The teas are available for purchase on Numi’s website, Amazon, and select retailers for $7.99 per box. This new offering not only bolsters Numi Organic Tea’s product range but also reinforces its pledge to delivering organic, high-quality herbal teas.