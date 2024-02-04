Noshu: The Sugar-Free Snack Brand Redefining the Industry

Rachel Bajada, an entrepreneur driven by her family's battle with type 2 diabetes, founded Noshu, an innovative brand specializing in sugar-free alternatives to mainstream snacks.

The brand, fittingly named Noshu, encapsulates its core mission, 'No Sugar,' aiming to provide healthier snack options devoid of artificial and synthetic ingredients.

Capitalizing on her background in food science and marketing, as well as her passion for baking, Bajada succeeded in creating a range of low-sugar treats with a focus on taste and high-quality natural ingredients. Noshu's doughnut range, in particular, captured the attention of social media, quickly establishing a devout following.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite initial hurdles in securing retailer support and managing manufacturing difficulties, Noshu has experienced significant growth. Today, Noshu's products are stocked in nationwide Coles and Woolworths stores.

The brand's commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation resonates with consumers' increasing desire for healthier options. However, Noshu is not without industry challenges, such as supply chain disruptions, commodity price increases, and inflation.

Bajada stresses the complicated process of working with expensive natural ingredients, which are essential to replace sugar and maintain taste and function in their products.

Success and Expansion

Over a span of four years, Noshu expanded exponentially, with revenue surging from $4 million to $40 million. The company boasts an extensive product range across multiple categories, a growing team, and an unwavering dedication to shifting society's relationship with sugar.

In line with this mission, Noshu continues to innovate and explore new markets, with a particular interest in Asia. Their latest offering, the Mind-Blowing Jellies, exemplifies this commitment.

Made with natural colors, flavors, and plant-based sweeteners, these jellies contain 75% less sugar than regular jelly lollies, a testament to Noshu's ambition to redefine the snack industry.