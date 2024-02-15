Northumberland's Coach Inn Reborn: A Hub of Community Spirit and Local Culture

In the heart of Northumberland, a beacon of community life flickers back to life after a prolonged slumber. The Coach Inn in Lesbury, a cherished local pub that closed its doors four years ago, is poised for a grand reopening. This revival is not just about pouring pints; it's a story of rejuvenation and community spirit, spearheaded by Chris Greaves, a seasoned pub operator known for his work at the Newcastle House in Rothbury. With a vision that extends beyond the bar, Greaves plans to transform the Coach Inn into a hub of activity, promising a blend of music, literature, and local commerce.

A New Chapter Begins

Under the new stewardship of Chris Greaves, the Coach Inn is set to welcome patrons back with a warm embrace. Initially, the establishment will serve a selection of drinks, setting the stage for a more ambitious culinary rollout in the summer. The menu will boast dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, a testament to Greaves' commitment to community and quality. The transition of two key staff members from the Newcastle House - Gemma Scollick as manager and Tracy Hayes as chef - marks a significant step in ensuring the Coach Inn's legacy of hospitality continues.

The pub itself has undergone a transformation, with renovations touching every corner of the establishment. New decor, furniture, and flooring create an inviting atmosphere, while an upgraded heating system ensures comfort in every season. Yet, it's the ethos of the Coach Inn that sets it apart. Envisioned as a muddy boot and dog-friendly establishment, it welcomes all, from the weary hiker to the local family out for a weekend stroll. The large beer garden promises leisurely afternoons under the Northumberland sky, sipping on real ales, fine wines, and premium spirits.

More than a Pub

But the Coach Inn aims to be more than just a place for a good meal and a drink; it seeks to be a cornerstone of the Lesbury community. Plans for monthly quizzes, games nights, and a variety of entertainment offerings are already underway, with the first live performance scheduled for February 23. The stage will welcome Jason Arnup, a country and rock n' roll singer, setting the tone for the diverse array of talents to grace the pub in the future.

The revival of the Coach Inn also brings with it a bumper market featuring an eclectic mix of products and activities. From music performances to author talks, and community stalls, Greaves is determined to make the pub a vibrant focal point of local culture and interaction. This initiative not only provides a platform for local artisans and creatives but also strengthens the fabric of the Lesbury community, weaving together the threads of commerce, art, and social connection.

A Vision for the Future

The reopening of the Coach Inn is a story of revival, but it's also a narrative of vision and hard work. Chris Greaves and his team have poured not just investment, but also passion into reimagining what a local pub can be. By blending the traditional with the innovative, they're setting a new standard for hospitality in Northumberland. The Coach Inn is poised to become a place where memories are made, where every visit offers something new to discover.

The fabric of Lesbury is richer for the reopening of the Coach Inn. It stands as a testament to the power of community and the enduring appeal of shared spaces. In a world that often feels disconnected, the Coach Inn offers a reminder of the joys of coming together - over a pint, a meal, or a melody. As the doors reopen, it's not just the beginning of a new chapter for a beloved pub, but a beacon of hope and unity for the entire community.