Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Unique Rail Coach Restaurant at Guwahati Station

In a fresh twist to dining, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has unveiled a novel rail coach restaurant at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam. The innovative concept, serving regional dishes and other Indian delicacies, is designed to offer an unconventional dining experience to rail passengers and the public alike. Enclosed within the ambiance of a tastefully adorned train coach, the restaurant is a testament to the Indian Railways' attempt to combine culinary delight with the charm of rail travel.

Enhanced Dining Ambiance

Turning a train coach into a restaurant isn't a mere gimmick; it's a meticulous design endeavor. The restaurant's decor features paintings, warm lighting, and cozy seating, which contribute to creating a welcoming and comfortable dining environment. The goal is to make every patron's visit not just a meal, but a memorable experience that they would want to revisit and recommend to others.

Generating Non-Fare Revenue and Job Opportunities

These rail coach restaurants are not just about offering a unique dining experience. They play a crucial role in generating non-fare revenue for the Indian Railways. Furthermore, the establishment of these restaurants creates job opportunities, contributing to the economy in a meaningful way.

Future Expansion Plans

Currently, there are 14 operational rail coach restaurants across the NF Railway's jurisdiction. This novel concept is expected to expand with plans to establish such facilities at 62 locations in total. The Guwahati railway station, being a pivotal hub in the Northeastern region, is expected to reap substantial benefits from this initiative. It caters to the needs of passengers while attracting food enthusiasts seeking a unique culinary adventure.