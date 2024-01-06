en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

North Yorkshire Hosts Educational ‘Lunch and Learn’ Events on Diet and Health

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
North Yorkshire Hosts Educational ‘Lunch and Learn’ Events on Diet and Health

North Yorkshire is set to host an enlightening series of ‘Lunch and Learn’ events in 2024, featuring a deep dive into the link between diet and health. Spearheaded by two dynamic women, Georgina Hickman and Michaela Hanna, each event will focus on a specific health topic including Metabolic Health, Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immune System Support.

Unraveling the Health-Diet Connection

Registered nutritionist Georgina Hickman, with a personal narrative of transforming her own health through diet and lifestyle changes, will illuminate the health benefits of various foods. Hanna, a private chef running her own food experiences business, will bring her culinary expertise to the fore, demonstrating how healthy food can be both delicious and easy to prepare.

Building on Past Success

These 2024 events are a follow-up to the successful run in 2023 that witnessed a sold-out audience and high acclaim. This time, the stage is set at the scenic Dunesforde Vineyard near York. Each ticket, priced at 95, includes not only an engaging lunch and learn session but also a post-lunch vineyard tour.

A Unique Culinary and Educational Experience

Peter Townsend, the head of wine development at Dunesforde, emphasizes the significance of good dietary choices for health, stating that food and wine pairings form an integral part of the overall experience. These ‘Lunch and Learn’ events offer a unique platform for attendees to interact directly with experts and gain valuable, easy-to-understand insights about nutrition and food preparation.

0
Food Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
16 mins ago
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Snack behemoth Frito-Lay is serving up a palatable NFL playoff campaign that marries the tantalizing flavors of their renowned brands, such as Lay’s, Doritos, Ruffles, and Cheetos, with the exhilarating thrill of a Super Bowl victory. Featuring retired football legends, Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch, and Troy Polamalu, the campaign underscores the lasting, savored taste of
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Pete Davidson Embraces Culinary Enthusiasm in Totino's Advertisements
34 mins ago
Pete Davidson Embraces Culinary Enthusiasm in Totino's Advertisements
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
35 mins ago
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
33 mins ago
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
34 mins ago
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
Fisheries Agency and Grand Hotel Unveil Seafood Gift Boxes for Lunar New Year
34 mins ago
Fisheries Agency and Grand Hotel Unveil Seafood Gift Boxes for Lunar New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
5 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
5 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
5 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
6 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
7 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
7 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
9 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
9 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
9 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
32 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app