North Yorkshire Hosts Educational ‘Lunch and Learn’ Events on Diet and Health

North Yorkshire is set to host an enlightening series of ‘Lunch and Learn’ events in 2024, featuring a deep dive into the link between diet and health. Spearheaded by two dynamic women, Georgina Hickman and Michaela Hanna, each event will focus on a specific health topic including Metabolic Health, Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immune System Support.

Unraveling the Health-Diet Connection

Registered nutritionist Georgina Hickman, with a personal narrative of transforming her own health through diet and lifestyle changes, will illuminate the health benefits of various foods. Hanna, a private chef running her own food experiences business, will bring her culinary expertise to the fore, demonstrating how healthy food can be both delicious and easy to prepare.

Building on Past Success

These 2024 events are a follow-up to the successful run in 2023 that witnessed a sold-out audience and high acclaim. This time, the stage is set at the scenic Dunesforde Vineyard near York. Each ticket, priced at 95, includes not only an engaging lunch and learn session but also a post-lunch vineyard tour.

A Unique Culinary and Educational Experience

Peter Townsend, the head of wine development at Dunesforde, emphasizes the significance of good dietary choices for health, stating that food and wine pairings form an integral part of the overall experience. These ‘Lunch and Learn’ events offer a unique platform for attendees to interact directly with experts and gain valuable, easy-to-understand insights about nutrition and food preparation.