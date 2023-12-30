en English
en English
Crime

North Carolina Pastor Arrested After Assaulting McDonald’s Cook in Altercation

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:51 pm EST
In a shocking incident at a McDonald’s restaurant in High Point, North Carolina, Dwayne Waden, a local pastor and semi-truck driver, was arrested and charged with assault after attacking a cook. Waden, 57, of Elevated Life International Ministries, was called to the fast-food establishment by his wife, Latoya Gladney, who was in the process of manager training. Gladney had reported disrespectful behavior from employees.

Escalation of Tensions

Upon his arrival, Waden bypassed the counter and launched a physical assault on a 34-year-old cook. He attempted to force the victim’s head into a deep fryer and punched him multiple times, causing neck scratches and a severe contusion. The assault was only halted when fellow employees stepped in to restrain Waden.

Police Intervention and Arrest

The employees managed to hold Waden until the arrival of the police. The cook, still in shock and displaying injuries, was later taken to a hospital by his family. Security footage of the incident was instrumental in leading to Waden’s arrest. He faces a trial date on January 22, with a bail bond set at $1,000.

Workplace Violence in Fast-Food Chains

This incident is not an isolated event but part of a disturbing series of violent occurrences within McDonald’s establishments. There have been previous instances where employees filed lawsuits against the company, accusing it of failure to protect them from workplace violence.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

