North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants

North Carolina has recently enacted a law necessitating bars that prepare and serve temperature control for safety (TCS) food to secure health permits and subject themselves to regular health inspections, a practice akin to restaurants. This move, spearheaded by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), aims to shield the public from foodborne illnesses.

A Novel ‘Bar’ Category

This legislative development trails the formation of a new ‘bar’ category last year. The category permitted establishments to vend alcohol without mandating private club membership requisites. However, it also relieved them from food inspections. Under the new law, bars that only serve non-TCS food or utilize TCS food solely for garnishing purposes are exempt from the fresh requirements.

Health Care Bill Includes New Law

This law was incorporated into a health care bill and has elicited concern from bar owners over the expenses and infrastructural amendments needed to adhere to it. An initial stringent deadline for compliance has been prolonged to March 27, following feedback from businesses.

Transitioning with DHHS Support

The DHHS has expressed its commitment to assist bars and local health departments during this transitional phase to ensure comprehension and conformity with the new regulations. The article also sheds light on the health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments scoring below 70 are at risk of having their permits revoked, as stipulated by state law. The article emphasizes the importance of maintaining high levels of sanitation to protect public health.