Food

Norfolk Pub Shortlisted for Prestigious Eat Game Awards 2024

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
The Angel at Watlington, a Norfolk pub renowned for its dedication to locally sourced produce, has earned a spot among the top three finalists for a coveted title at the Eat Game Awards 2024. The pub, co-owned by Chef Richard Crouch and Emily Phipps, has been shortlisted in the best pub or restaurant category, marking a significant milestone in its journey since the pair took over in 2018.

Emphasizing Local and Seasonal Produce

Under the stewardship of Chef Richard and Emily, The Angel at Watlington has carved out a niche for itself by focusing on local and seasonal ingredients, particularly game meats such as pheasant, wild duck, and guinea fowl. These are not just featured in their regular menu but have been the highlights of their special tasting menu events, earning them acclaim and a loyal following.

A Shot at the Top Spot

The Eat Game Awards, noted for recognizing culinary excellence in the use of game, announced the pub as one of the top three contenders following a public vote. The Angel at Watlington now competes for the title against The Caddy Man and The Clarendon, with the winner set to be announced at a forthcoming ceremony in London on March 14.

Regional Recognition

Meanwhile, in the neighboring county of Suffolk, three businesses—Maisebrooke Farm Shop, Lavenham Butchers, and Truly Traceable—have also made it to the finals in their respective categories. Each has been lauded for their contribution to the game meat industry, reinforcing the region’s commitment to promoting and embracing local game meats.

Food United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

