Noodles & Company Ups the Ante with Cheesier Mac & Cheese and a New Dish

Noodles & Company, the nationally recognized fast-casual restaurant chain, has recently made a significant enhancement to its World-Famous Mac menu. The company has announced the addition of 50% more cheese sauce to every bowl of its revered mac & cheese dishes, promising an even more indulgent experience for the comfort food lovers. This update, which applies to all four different varieties of Mac and Cheese, is expected to amplify the gustatory delight for the customers across all participating locations nationwide.

Unveiling a New Culinary Creation

Alongside this cheesy revamp, Noodles & Company has introduced a new limited-time offering (LTO) to its menu – the Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda. This new dish is a culinary masterpiece featuring premium ingredients such as black pepper tortelloni filled with succulent chicken, savory prosciutto, toasted mushrooms, and spinach, all crowned with a smoked gouda cheese sauce. The Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni has been made available to Noodles Rewards members from January 31, 2024, and will grace the plates of all customers starting February 14, 2024.

Continuing the Tradition of Globally-Inspired Bowls

Noodles & Company, acclaimed for its globally-inspired noodle bowls and values-centric culture, serves more than 12 million bowls of mac & cheese annually. The pricing for the new Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni dish starts at $10 for a small bowl and $12 for a regular size, nicely complementing the restaurant's other stuffed pasta options.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and Diversity

The company offers a Goodness Guarantee program, providing assurance to customers that they can swap any entree they don't love for another dish at no additional cost, thus reinforcing their commitment to ultimate customer satisfaction. Additionally, Noodles & Company has been lauded for its commitment to diversity and being an employer of choice, earning accolades for diversity, women's employment, and being a truly comfortable place to work.