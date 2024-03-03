Noa: The Nutcracker's New Deli and Bakeshop Brings Comfort to Bandra with G-Shot Coffee and Artisan Breads

Mumbai's beloved eatery, The Nutcracker, has expanded its culinary horizons with the opening of Noa, a new deli and bakeshop nestled in the heart of Bandra. This latest venture draws its name from the Hebrew word Noah, symbolizing rest, ease, and comfort, and aims to become a local, casual neighborhood spot. Noa's doors opened to the public, offering a variety of freshly baked breads, desserts, deli products, and speciality coffee from G-Shot Coffee Roasters, marking their debut in Mumbai from Goa.

Freshly Baked Delights and Deli Specialties

Noa's menu is a celebration of artisan craftsmanship, featuring signature rye and black wheat sourdough, sourdough focaccia, ciabatta, pita pockets, and bagels, alongside a tempting selection of desserts such as apple maple cake, German chocolate cake, and Dulce Du leche cheesecake. The deli counter is stocked with an assortment of Middle Eastern spreads, relishes, cream cheeses, crackers, oils, coffee beans, and spice mixes, perfect for elevating any home pantry. In line with The Nutcracker's commitment to sustainability, all packaging at Noa is plastic-free.

A Menu That Showcases Bread and Coffee

The food menu continues The Nutcracker's philosophy of fresh and comfort, offering sandwiches, salads, bowls, and a make-your-own bagel station. Highlight dishes include The Hungry Chippie, the Aubergine Schnitzel, the Noa Sourdough Grilled Cheese, and the Sabich Pita Pocket. For those with a sweet tooth, Noa's bombolinis and cookies, baked fresh throughout the day, are not to be missed. The coffee selection is particularly noteworthy, featuring single estate 100% Arabica beans from G-Shot Coffee Roasters, bringing a taste of Goa's coffee scene to Mumbai for the first time.

Designed for Comfort and Community

With its warm and inviting atmosphere, Noa is designed to be more than just a place to eat; it's a space for community and comfort. The limited food menu, with its focus on showcasing breads and deli products, encourages guests to explore and enjoy the simple pleasures of high-quality, freshly made food and beverages. As Noa welcomes patrons to its Bandra location, it promises to be a new favorite spot for both locals and visitors alike, offering a cozy retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

In embracing the values of rest, ease, and comfort, Noa not only enriches Mumbai's culinary landscape but also fosters a sense of community and belonging. Its carefully curated menu, commitment to sustainability, and focus on artisanal quality set it apart as a destination that cherishes the joy of good food shared in good company. As Noa takes its first steps, it stands as a testament to The Nutcracker's evolving legacy, promising to be a beacon of comfort and craftsmanship in Mumbai's vibrant food scene.