Nisaki Launch: Revolutionizing India's Gin Scene with Color-Changing Spirits

Goa's recent launch of Nisaki, a color-changing gin infused with butterfly pea flower, is stirring up the Indian spirits market. Created by Sanchit Agarwal, Nidhi Kedia, and Akhilesh Rajan of Project Peacock, this innovative gin not only offers a unique visual experience but also promises a subtle, flavorful taste. Despite the widespread availability of butterfly pea flower in India, color-changing gins like Nisaki remain a rarity, prompting curiosity about their production challenges and market potential.

Advertisment

The Buzz Around the Butterfly Pea Flower

Traditionally used in Southeast Asia, the butterfly pea flower gained popularity for its color-changing properties when infused in beverages. While common in cocktails, its use in spirits like gin is novel in India. The challenges of sourcing the flower and maintaining its vibrant color for Nisaki's production highlight the intricacies behind introducing such a unique product to the market. Distiller Shubham Khanna's experience with Clearly Good Gin underscores the logistical hurdles yet indicates a growing interest in organically produced butterfly pea flowers.

Challenges and Market Potential

Advertisment

Creating a color-changing gin involves overcoming several obstacles, including the high cost and fragile nature of the butterfly pea flower. Nisaki's creators have invested in research and testing to ensure the stability of the gin's color, which changes shades with different mixers. Despite these challenges, the market response to Nisaki and similar products hints at a promising future for color-changing spirits in India. Experts suggest that such innovations could simplify home bartending and elevate the drinking experience.

Nisaki: A Taste of Innovation

Nisaki's appeal goes beyond its visual novelty; it offers a carefully crafted flavor profile that balances citrus, floral, and spicy notes. The gin's ability to change colors with various mixers not only adds to the visual appeal but also helps drinkers associate color with flavor. As the Indian market warms up to the complexity of gin, Nisaki positions itself as both an accessible and intriguing option for consumers looking to explore new tastes and experiences in spirits.