Food

Nine Culinary Trends to Leave Behind in 2024

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
In the ever-evolving culinary world, trends come and go, reflecting shifts in societal habits and preferences. As we move into 2024, it’s time to bid adieu to nine specific trends that shaped the culinary landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fading Trends of 2024

Among the trends that are predicted to fade away are tinned fish as a superfood, despite its budget-friendly and nutritional appeal. The pandemic saw a surge in the popularity of tinned fish, with even gourmet versions hitting the market. However, as we progress into 2024, the gastronomy world foresees a retreat from this trend, indicating a shift towards fresher and more diverse protein sources.

Another trend that gained traction but is expected to wane is the use of specialized kitchen gadgets, particularly the Ninja Creami, a blender designed specifically for making soft serve. Despite its novelty, its impracticality and one-use nature have rendered it less desirable in the long run.

Unsustainable and Unreliable Trends

Ironically, the trend of collecting water bottles contradicts the ethos of reduced consumption. While being an interesting hobby for some, it’s anticipated that the focus will shift towards more sustainable practices in 2024.

Despite the versatility and convenience of AI recipe generation, platforms like ChatGPT have shown limitations in creating nuanced and sophisticated recipes, indicating a trend shift towards human creativity and expertise in the kitchen.

Unsuccessful Experiments and Shifts in Cookware

Starbucks’ introduction of olive oil coffee sparked curiosity among coffee enthusiasts but has received mixed reactions, particularly due to its texture and potential digestive effects. This experiment is expected to fade, with traditional coffee preparations regaining popularity.

Cottage cheese cookie dough, while appealing for its low-calorie content, often results in disappointing taste experiences, leading to a probable decline in its use.

Lastly, a significant shift is predicted in cookware preferences, with nonstick cookware expected to be replaced by steel for a more professional and authentic cooking approach. This trend signifies a move towards quality and reliability in the kitchen.

These fading trends reflect a desire for practicality, authenticity, and quality in culinary practices. As we move forward, it’s evident that the gastronomy world is gravitating away from gimmicks and towards more reliable cooking methods and ingredients.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

