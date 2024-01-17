Nina Compton Announces Re-Launch of Bywater American Bistro as BABs

Renowned chef Nina Compton and her husband Larry Miller have announced the re-launch of their celebrated New Orleans restaurant, Bywater American Bistro. The establishment, now renamed as BABs—an acronym derived from the original name—is set to reopen its doors on January 19, offering a refreshed culinary experience from Wednesday to Sunday.

Transition to Italian Cuisine

With this re-launch, BABs is shifting its culinary focus towards Italian cuisine, while retaining some of the Caribbean influences that made Bywater American Bistro a cherished destination among food enthusiasts. The menu is set to include returning fan-favorites like the Wagyu beef lasagna, as well as exciting new additions such as branzino with puttanesca. Diners can also anticipate mouth-watering dishes like spaghetti carbonara with andouille and truffles, and burrata with marinated tomatoes and grilled bread.

Affordable Luxury

True to Compton and Miller’s commitment to delivering high-quality dining experiences, the price range at BABs will remain similar to its predecessor, with most entrees costing between $20 and $30. This competitive pricing strategy allows the restaurant to cater to a wide audience, offering an affordable luxury that doesn’t compromise on flavor or quality.

Rustic and Comfortable Ambiance

While the layout of the restaurant will remain largely unchanged, the interior is set to undergo a transformation. The revamp will usher in a more rustic and comfortable ambiance, enhancing the overall dining experience for guests. The staff, who have been a part of the restaurant's journey since its inception, will continue to serve patrons with their unmatched professionalism and warmth.

Nina Compton’s Culinary Journey

Compton, a James Beard award winner and "Top Chef" alumna, has been a significant figure in New Orleans' culinary scene since she opened Compere Lapin in 2015. The couple's ventures also extend to fast-casual dining, with Nina's Creole Cottage at Harrah's Casino being another testament to their gastronomic prowess.

With the launch of BABs, Compton and Miller continue to contribute to the vibrant culinary landscape of New Orleans, promising a unique and delightful dining experience for both locals and tourists alike.