Nic and Norman's: 'The Walking Dead' Stars to Open Speakeasy in Greenville

Greenville, South Carolina, is bracing itself for a fresh culinary experience as it prepares to welcome a new Southern-inspired speakeasy, Nic and Norman's. The restaurant is the brainchild of Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus, known for their roles as special make-up effects supervisor and actor (Daryl Dixon) respectively, on the popular TV series 'The Walking Dead'.

More than a 'Walking Dead' Spin-off

Despite its celebrity connections, David Valentine, owner of 3 Keys & Company who will be running the restaurant, emphasized that Nic and Norman's will not be a themed establishment revolving around the zombie series. Instead, it aims to celebrate the owners' lives, careers, and passions apart from their work on the series.

Revamping the Venue

The venue, currently housing Smoke On The Water at 1 Augusta St., is set for extensive renovations that include a redesigned kitchen, a relocated bar, and a revamped patio with additional seating. These plans aim to breathe new life into the space and create an atmosphere that resonates with the unique identity of Nic and Norman's.

Expansion and Anticipation

This Greenville establishment will be the fifth location of the brand, joining its siblings in Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Renovations are slated to begin around April 1 with the grand unveiling planned for August. David Valentine, who also owns Crust and Craft in Greenville, expressed his fondness for the city, praising its walkability and the vibrant outdoor events that add to its charm.