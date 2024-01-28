'Next Level Chef' Season 3: Auditions, Emotions, and the Chef's Journey

The culinary world has been set ablaze with the launch of the third season of the much-anticipated show, 'Next Level Chef'. In a game-changing twist, the show has introduced an audition process for the contestants, affectionately termed 'cheftestants', who compete for a coveted spot on one of the three judges' teams: Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, or Richard Blais.

Audition Dynamic Redefines the Show

Each week, only five out of eight cooks, hailing from diverse backgrounds, are handpicked to advance. The pool of talent ranges from social media cooks and home cooks to professional chefs. Richard Blais, the winner of 'Top Chef' Season 8, sheds light on the fresh dynamic this injects into the show in an exclusive tête-à-tête with Parade. He underscores the significance of the live audition in the 'Next Level Chef' kitchens, stipulating how it impacts the draft decisions anchored on performance rather than mere resumes or social media presence.

Passion Fuels High Emotions

With a spectrum of experience among contestants, one common thread weaves them together: passion. This unwavering ardor can often culminate in high emotions, manifesting as tears and frustration, during the throes of competition. Blais articulates his ambition to clinch a win this season to sidestep being 'relegated'. He also reflects on the hurdles encountered by contestants as they navigate the three-tiered kitchen setup.

Evolution of Culinary Profession

Blais also broaches the subject of the transforming perception of the culinary profession. He highlights the expansive range of opportunities now open to chefs, which transcend the traditional confines of restaurant work. He points to the role of social media in shaping culinary trends while also preserving the timeless relevance and inspiration emanating from classic cookbooks and traditional recipes. As a testament to the show's success, he cites the thriving culinary careers of previous 'Next Level Chef' winners post-show.