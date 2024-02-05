Newhallville fREshSTARTs Launches Food Recovery Initiative with Grand Opening of fREsh-taurant

In a determined effort to combat food insecurity, Newhallville fREshSTARTs, under the leadership of Marcus Harvin, celebrated its grand opening at Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Baptist Church. The organization launched the fREsh-taurant, a food recovery initiative that provides free hot meals to the community thrice a week. This initiative allows for both dine-in and take-out options, catering to those in need, irrespective of their financial status.

A Mission to Restart Lives

The name fREshSTARTs is a testament to the organization's mission of restarting lives and addressing past community ills - a vision that Harvin fostered during his six-year incarceration. Despite a modest turnout, attributed to the timing of food stamp distribution, the opening drew support from 50 dedicated volunteers, including Harvin's mother, Stephanie Harvin.

More Than Just a Meal

However, fREshSTARTs aims to offer much more than just meals. It serves as a hub for individuals seeking emotional and social support and facilitates connection to services for additional needs such as medical care or assistance with utility bills.

Community Engagement and Support

Food contributions for the initiative come from various sources, including the dining halls of the University of New Haven, Yale University, and the SCSU Office of Sustainability. The local community is actively engaged in outreach efforts to raise awareness about the initiative. Newhallville Alder Kim Edwards, for instance, has been discussing strategies to disseminate information. The project has also earned the backing of Dontae 'Bugatti' Harvin and the Gorilla Lemonade, part of the Eat Up Foundation, which is committed to fostering community spirit and serving as role models for the next generation.