Newcastle Airport Unveils Aster & Thyme: A Premium Bar with Stunning Airfield Views

Newcastle International Airport proudly introduces Aster & Thyme, a new premium bar and restaurant, replacing the former Cabin Bar. This luxurious space offers passengers a unique experience with its botanical-themed design and wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing breathtaking views of the airfield. Dean Ward, Commercial Director, and Cathy Granby of SSP share their excitement about elevating the travel experience with this addition.

Revolutionizing Passenger Experience

The launch of Aster & Thyme marks a significant upgrade in the amenities offered at Newcastle International Airport. With its strategic location offering expansive views of planes taking off and landing, the bar aims to provide a tranquil yet engaging environment for passengers. The interior, inspired by botanical themes, complements the natural beauty of the surrounding area while providing a comfortable and stylish setting for travelers to enjoy.

Local Flavors on the Menu

Aster & Thyme is not just about the views; it's also a celebration of the North East's rich culinary heritage. The menu boasts a variety of dishes made from local produce, ranging from North Sea Kippers to Local Artisan Cheese Boards. This focus on local flavors aims to give passengers a taste of the region's best offerings, whether they're looking for a hearty breakfast, a leisurely lunch, or a relaxing dinner before their flight.

Commitment to a World-Class Travel Experience

Both Newcastle International Airport and SSP express their commitment to providing a world-class travel experience through the opening of Aster & Thyme. As a haven for travelers, this new establishment is seen as an essential step in enhancing the overall passenger experience at the airport. With its luxurious atmosphere, indulgent menu, and stunning views, Aster & Thyme represents the airport's ongoing efforts to cater to the needs and preferences of its passengers.

As airports continue to evolve, the introduction of spaces like Aster & Thyme highlights the importance of offering more than just a point of departure or arrival. It's about creating memorable experiences that start the journey on a high note, and for passengers at Newcastle International Airport, that journey begins with a visit to Aster & Thyme.