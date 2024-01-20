New Zealand Food Prices Surge by 4.8% in a Year: Stats NZ Reports

New Zealand has seen a significant uptick in food prices in the last year, with a 4.8 percent rise as of December 2023, as per the latest data from Stats NZ. This yearly surge in food prices has been driven by increases across five broad food categories.

The Heaviest Hitter: Restaurant Meals and Ready-to-Eat Food

The heaviest hitter in this rise was the category of restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, which saw a sharp 7.1 percent surge. This significant increase was largely fueled by higher prices for dine-in meals and takeaways.

Other Key Contributors to the Price Rise

Apart from restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, other food categories also witnessed notable price rises. Grocery food prices saw a 5.4 percent increase, non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 5.5 percent, meat, poultry, and fish prices climbed by 2.3 percent, and fruit and vegetable prices increased by a smaller margin of 1.5 percent.

Contrasting Trend: A Monthly Decline in Food Prices

Despite the annual price surge, December 2023 marked a monthly decline in food prices by 0.1 percent, making it the fourth consecutive month of falling prices. This decline was led by lower prices for non-alcoholic beverages, tomatoes, nectarines, and lamb. Interestingly, the price of 45 percent of items dropped in December 2023 compared to 39 percent in the previous year.

Trends in Alcoholic Beverages

Stats NZ started publishing monthly price data for alcoholic beverages in November 2023 as part of the quarterly consumers price index (CPI). In terms of alcoholic beverages, there was a price drop in December 2023 from the previous month, although there was an overall annual increase.