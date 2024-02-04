New York's Cannabis Shops to Offer Heart-Shaped Edibles for Valentine's Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, licensed cannabis shops in New York are set to offer a plethora of heart-shaped products infused with cannabis. One of the suppliers, 'Jenny Loves Me,' based in Hudson Valley, is introducing a line of THC-infused heart-shaped chocolate edibles, gummies, and traditional flowered pot, all wrapped in Valentine's-themed packaging.

Cannabis Infused Delicacies

The chocolates, aptly named 'A NOD TO DECADENCE,' are Belgian milk chocolate hearts with vacuum-baked quinoa. Not only do they offer a rich taste, but they also provide a protein boost. Jenny Argie, the owner of 'Jenny Loves Me,' is promoting these cannabis-infused products as a novel romantic gift, underlining the plant's libido-boosting properties. Argie's business offers kosher, sugar-free, and vegan products, including pre-rolled joints with a heart-stamped filter.

'Zee-Zee' and 'Go-Go' Gummies

For those seeking relaxation, the 'Zee-Zee' Gummies include melatonin and CBC, while the 'Go-Go' Gummies are infused with ginseng for an energy boost. These products will be made available in dozens of licensed stores spread across New York City and the state, with Argie herself delivering to some select locations.

Reception of Cannabis Gifts

One of these dispensaries, The Flowery, is co-founded by a unique Jewish and Muslim duo, Shlomo Weinstock and Mohammed 'Mo' Elgaly. They believe cannabis gifts will be well-received for Valentine's Day, potentially even outdoing traditional roses. The state's 50th licensed cannabis dispensary is scheduled to open in Colonie near Albany. Argie, who was one of the first to obtain a license to sell hemp a decade ago, envisages her heart-shaped edibles as the perfect fit for both the Valentine's occasion and the broader legalization of recreational marijuana sales.