New York Times Cooking Launches ‘Cooking 101,’ Revitalizes ‘Weeknight 100’

In the tranquil lull after the festive season, a burgeoning trend is taking root: more people are staying indoors, finding solace in their kitchens, and exploring their culinary prowess. This growing affinity for home cooking has spurred the debut of a new monthly series on the New York Times Cooking YouTube channel, titled ‘Cooking 101.’

Introducing ‘Cooking 101’

Hosted by the charismatic Sohla El-Waylly, ‘Cooking 101’ aims to elevate cooking skills by imparting expert techniques and featuring a medley of delectable recipes. A standout recipe from this series is the ‘cheesy frittata,’ an exemplar of how readily available ingredients can be transformed into a gratifying meal.

Revitalizing the ‘Weeknight 100’

In addition to ‘Cooking 101,’ New York Times Cooking is breathing new life into the ‘Weeknight 100,’ a curated selection of dinner recipes designed to inject creativity into meals all through the year. From the ‘Sticky Coconut Chicken and Rice’ to the refreshing ‘Poke Bowl,’ from the ‘Blistered Broccoli Pasta With Walnuts, Pecorino and Mint’ to the traditional Indian ‘Chana Masala,’ the selection caters to diverse palates and offers myriad choices to those eager to diversify their cooking repertoire.

Building a Community of Food Enthusiasts

Furthermore, the article calls on readers to share their personal cooking experiences and the utilization of any new kitchen gadgets they may have received during the holidays. By fostering a sense of community among culinary enthusiasts, New York Times Cooking is creating a vibrant and interactive platform. This not only allows individuals to exchange ideas and experiences but also cultivates a space that celebrates the joy of cooking.

The platform also showcases a variety of popular recipes, including pasta dishes, seafood recipes, and vegetarian options, underscoring post-holiday culinary trends. From quick and easy meal ideas to budget-friendly recipes and plant-based options, there’s something for everyone, catering to a wide range of culinary skills and preferences.