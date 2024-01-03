en English
Food

New York State Craft Brewers Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
One of the most anticipated events in the Empire State’s beverage industry, the ninth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival, is slated to take place on January 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York. With over 50 breweries set to display their unique creations, the festival is a toast to the burgeoning craft beer industry in the state.

Local Breweries and Vendors Take Center Stage

From seasoned breweries to newcomers, the festival is a platform for showcasing the diverse range of craft beers produced in New York. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of these beverages, with each brewery bringing its distinct flavor and brewing techniques to the table. Adding to the festive atmosphere, local vendors will be present to satiate the palates of the attendees with delicious food.

More Than Just a Beer Festival

While the festival is a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, it is also a venue for brewers to exchange ideas and forge connections. Dawn Schulz of Prison City Brewing, one of the participating breweries, emphasized the close-knit nature of New York’s craft beer community and expressed excitement about the upcoming event. The festival serves as an annual gathering for these brewers to share their passion and dedication to the craft.

Tickets and Admission Details

For those eager to participate in this celebration of New York’s craft beer scene, tickets are available in different categories. Apart from the general admission, there is an upgraded option that allows for an extra hour of tasting. For those who prefer to enjoy the festival without partaking in the beer tasting, a designated driver admission is available. Tickets can be purchased through the Think NY, Drink NY website, making it easy for everyone to be a part of this grand celebration of New York’s craft beer industry.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

