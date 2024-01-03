New York State Craft Brewers Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer

One of the most anticipated events in the Empire State’s beverage industry, the ninth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival, is slated to take place on January 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York. With over 50 breweries set to display their unique creations, the festival is a toast to the burgeoning craft beer industry in the state.

Local Breweries and Vendors Take Center Stage

From seasoned breweries to newcomers, the festival is a platform for showcasing the diverse range of craft beers produced in New York. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of these beverages, with each brewery bringing its distinct flavor and brewing techniques to the table. Adding to the festive atmosphere, local vendors will be present to satiate the palates of the attendees with delicious food.

More Than Just a Beer Festival

While the festival is a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, it is also a venue for brewers to exchange ideas and forge connections. Dawn Schulz of Prison City Brewing, one of the participating breweries, emphasized the close-knit nature of New York’s craft beer community and expressed excitement about the upcoming event. The festival serves as an annual gathering for these brewers to share their passion and dedication to the craft.

Tickets and Admission Details

For those eager to participate in this celebration of New York’s craft beer scene, tickets are available in different categories. Apart from the general admission, there is an upgraded option that allows for an extra hour of tasting. For those who prefer to enjoy the festival without partaking in the beer tasting, a designated driver admission is available. Tickets can be purchased through the Think NY, Drink NY website, making it easy for everyone to be a part of this grand celebration of New York’s craft beer industry.