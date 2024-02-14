Jason Triail, a seasoned food service professional hailing from New York, is set to bring his culinary expertise to The Habit Burger Grill as the new Director of Culinary Innovation. Founded in 1969, this medium-scale Irvine-based company has been on a mission to become everyone's favorite habit one burger at a time, employing around 10,000 people and generating $402 million USD in profits annually.

A New Culinary Vision

Triail's appointment comes as The Habit Burger Grill continues to expand its offerings and cement its reputation for "feel-good California food." Known for its Charburgers, the chain impressed top executives with Triail's cooking interview, where he presented a chicken banh mi sandwich and a fresh take on The Habit's tenderloin sandwich. Some of the flavors from his creations might find their way onto future menus, hinting at an exciting evolution in the brand's culinary identity.

From Test Kitchen to Food Truck Tour

Working out of a Habit restaurant test kitchen, Triail will focus on creating products that align with the brand's ethos. He is expected to play a key role in shaping the company's food service experience, as well as engaging with customers and the wider community. Upcoming events include judging a student cooking competition and touring Arizona with The Habit's food truck.

The Future of The Habit Burger Grill

As part of The Habit Burger Grill's ongoing commitment to innovation, Triail's appointment signals the company's ambition to stay ahead of the curve in the competitive food service industry. With his extensive experience and passion for culinary excellence, Triail is well-positioned to help the brand achieve its mission and further solidify its place in the hearts and stomachs of customers.

In a world where fast-food chains often prioritize convenience over quality, The Habit Burger Grill stands out with its focus on fresh, flavorful ingredients and a dedication to creating a memorable dining experience. As Triail embarks on his new role, he will no doubt play a crucial part in shaping the future of this beloved California institution.

With an array of discounts and promotions, including a rewards program for existing customers, The Habit Burger Grill continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing value and satisfaction to its loyal fanbase. As the company forges ahead, the culinary landscape of fast-casual dining is sure to be enriched by the collaboration between Triail and The Habit Burger Grill.

As this new chapter unfolds, customers can look forward to exciting menu additions and innovative culinary experiences, all while enjoying the same high-quality service and welcoming atmosphere that have made The Habit Burger Grill a cherished habit for so many.