Food

New Year’s Eve Tradition in Manila Set to Surge Round Fruit Prices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 am EST
As the New Year’s Eve celebration looms in Manila, the traditional Filipino Media Noche feast is set to significantly influence the prices of round fruits. Filipinos, with a steadfast belief that these fruits usher in good fortune for the coming year, customarily accumulate 13 different types of round fruits for the dinner table. This practice has a profound impact on the fruit market, particularly on the eve of the New Year.

Fruit Vendors Brace for Price Surge

Fruit vendors like Teresa De Vera and Marilou Eugenio anticipate a jump in fruit prices of up to P50 per kilo in response to the expected spike in demand, especially over the upcoming weekend. As of December 28, the prices at Murphy Market in Cubao have started to reflect this trend. Marvin Punzalan, like many others, has already begun to gather his 13 fruits for the New Year.

The Tradition as a Harbinger of Good Luck

Punzalan regards the tradition as a bringer of good luck, attributing his successful work and projects last year to this practice. Eugenio observes that, currently, the sales are slow with a set of 13 fruits costing P700 and customers typically purchasing two of each item. However, the pace is expected to quicken as New Year’s Eve draws nearer.

USDA Predicts Marginal Increase in Fruit Prices

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture is predicting a marginal increase in fruit prices next year, with a decrease in egg prices by 12 percent. The USDA’s next food price forecast is slated for release on January 25, 2023. Despite this, the 2023 season promises significant price relief and promotion opportunities for apples and potatoes, with consumers expected to benefit from the expanded supply tied to an increase in acreage.

