Business

New Year’s Eve Surge: Inside India’s Food Delivery Boom

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Surge: Inside India’s Food Delivery Boom

India’s New Year’s Eve celebrations ushered in a tidal wave of online orders, painting a compelling picture of modern-day festivities. As people across the country rang in the new year, food delivery platforms experienced an unprecedented surge in demand, offering a window into the evolving dynamics of India’s food industry.

Record-Breaking Demand

On New Year’s Eve, the country’s leading food delivery platforms, including Swiggy Food Marketplace and Zepto, grappled with a record-breaking influx of orders. Swiggy reported over 4.8 lakh biryanis ordered during the celebrations, peaking at a staggering 1,244 units per minute. The company’s quick commerce platform, Swiggy Instamart, also recorded 1.6x more orders per minute compared to its previous high. Meanwhile, Zepto’s CEO Aadit Palicha shared how his platform managed the high volume of orders for meals, beverages, and groceries.

Logistical Triumphs and Challenges

Both Kapoor and Palicha shed light on the operational challenges and successes during one of the busiest times for the food delivery industry. Despite the surge in demand, the platforms successfully delivered hundreds of thousands of orders across the country. For instance, Swiggy dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas last year during the same period, underscoring the importance of efficient logistics during peak times like New Year’s Eve.

Strategies for Customer Satisfaction

Amid the operational frenzy, both CEOs emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction. They revealed strategies employed to ensure this, including streamlining delivery processes and investing in robust logistics systems. The surge in demand and the resultant performance of these platforms underscore the growing trend of online food delivery services in India and their pivotal role in modern celebrations.

Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

