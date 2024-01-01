en English
Food

New Year’s Eve Sees Record Surge in Biryani Orders in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
New Year's Eve Sees Record Surge in Biryani Orders in India

The dawn of the New Year was met with an unprecedented culinary frenzy in India, as over 4.8 lakh orders of Biryani were placed on the food delivery platform Swiggy, making it the most sought-after dish for the celebratory occasion. The high demand for this popular South Asian rice dish underscores its cultural significance and highlights the evolving role of food delivery services in shaping the way people celebrate traditional festivities.

Surge in Food Orders

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the orders for Biryani on Swiggy spiked, reaching a peak of 1,244 units per minute. This surge was not confined to any particular region, but Hyderabad stood out with close to one-quarter of all Biryani orders originating from the city. The demand for food delivery was not limited to Biryani, with Swiggy Instamart reporting 1.6x more orders per minute compared to the record high observed during the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on November 19.

Changing Consumer Behavior

This phenomenon serves as a testament to the changing patterns in consumer behavior, where technology-driven solutions are increasingly becoming an integral part of traditional celebrations. The convenience of online ordering, coupled with the variety of cuisines available at the touch of a button, is driving more people to turn to food delivery platforms during holidays and special events. In the same period last year, Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country.

Trends Beyond Food

The trend of online ordering extends beyond just food. In the final hours of the year, almost a million users were active on the Swiggy app, with over a million people ordering food for others. Moreover, orders for condoms peaked at 1,722 per hour in the morning on Swiggy Instamart, indicating the diverse range of products people are comfortable ordering online.

In conclusion, the record-breaking number of Biryani orders on New Year’s Eve serves as an interesting reflection of how technology is reshaping traditional celebrations and consumer behavior. As we step into the New Year, it will be fascinating to observe how these patterns evolve and what new trends emerge.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

