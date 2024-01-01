en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year’s Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
New Year’s Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders

As India ushered in 2024, an astonishing 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered through Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Notably, Hyderabad took the lead, accounting for nearly a quarter of all biryani orders. Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy’s CEO, expressed his pleasure over this record-breaking performance, underscoring the company’s ability to manage substantial order volumes during peak times. The platform reported nearly a million active users in the last hour, indicating an increasing reliance on food delivery services during special occasions.

Record-Breaking Celebrations

Food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Blinkit and Swiggy, experienced an unprecedented surge in orders on New Year’s Eve. Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, revealed that the platform delivered almost as many orders on New Year’s Eve 2023 as it did for the combined total of the previous six years. Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Zomato, logged its highest-ever orders in a day. Kapoor informed that New Year’s Eve 2024 broke all records for Swiggy Food and Instamart, with orders per minute exceeding their previous high during the World Cup Finals day.

High Demand for Food Delivery Services

Such platforms as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto saw their busiest night ever on New Year’s Eve in India, peaking at 1,244 orders per minute. Mumbaikars ordered the most idlis & vadas, while a single order containing 95 samosas came from Bengaluru. Delivery partners received a staggering ₹97 lakhs in tips on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, the demand for nimbu & PartySmart pills also skyrocketed, with Delhi spending a whopping ₹16 lakh on chips & mixers.

Changing Consumer Behavior

The trend of ordering food online during special occasions is a reflection of a shift in consumer behavior. Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country last year during the same period. Orders for condoms peaked at 1,722 per hour on New Year’s Eve morning. This trend paints a picture of a society that increasingly turns to online platforms for their needs, from food to even personal care items.

0
Business Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events

By Muhammad Jawad

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

By BNN Correspondents

Fisker Ocean SUV Price Hike: A Game-Changer for the Automotive Industry?

By Nitish Verma

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024: A Paradigm Shift ...
@Business · 18 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024: A Paradigm Shift ...
heart comment 0
Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices

By Justice Nwafor

Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices
Nashville’s Luxury Hotel Boom: Economic Boost and Growing Pains

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Economic Boost and Growing Pains
The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By Justice Nwafor

The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret
Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By BNN Correspondents

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
7 mins
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
8 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
9 mins
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
9 mins
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
12 mins
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
13 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
13 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
13 mins
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
14 mins
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
34 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
34 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
53 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
54 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app