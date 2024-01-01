New Year’s Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders

As India ushered in 2024, an astonishing 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered through Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Notably, Hyderabad took the lead, accounting for nearly a quarter of all biryani orders. Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy’s CEO, expressed his pleasure over this record-breaking performance, underscoring the company’s ability to manage substantial order volumes during peak times. The platform reported nearly a million active users in the last hour, indicating an increasing reliance on food delivery services during special occasions.

Record-Breaking Celebrations

Food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Blinkit and Swiggy, experienced an unprecedented surge in orders on New Year’s Eve. Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, revealed that the platform delivered almost as many orders on New Year’s Eve 2023 as it did for the combined total of the previous six years. Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Zomato, logged its highest-ever orders in a day. Kapoor informed that New Year’s Eve 2024 broke all records for Swiggy Food and Instamart, with orders per minute exceeding their previous high during the World Cup Finals day.

High Demand for Food Delivery Services

Such platforms as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto saw their busiest night ever on New Year’s Eve in India, peaking at 1,244 orders per minute. Mumbaikars ordered the most idlis & vadas, while a single order containing 95 samosas came from Bengaluru. Delivery partners received a staggering ₹97 lakhs in tips on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, the demand for nimbu & PartySmart pills also skyrocketed, with Delhi spending a whopping ₹16 lakh on chips & mixers.

Changing Consumer Behavior

The trend of ordering food online during special occasions is a reflection of a shift in consumer behavior. Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country last year during the same period. Orders for condoms peaked at 1,722 per hour on New Year’s Eve morning. This trend paints a picture of a society that increasingly turns to online platforms for their needs, from food to even personal care items.