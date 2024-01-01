New Year’s Eve Celebration Sees Record Biryani Orders on Swiggy

As the clock ticked down to the New Year, the hum of excitement was accompanied by the clatter of cooking pots and the aroma of spices wafting from restaurant kitchens. The occasion was marked by a surge in food orders across India, with food delivery giant Swiggy reporting that over 480,000 biryani orders were placed on its platform. This beloved and quintessential Indian dish topped the list of most-ordered items, reflecting a growing trend of people turning to food delivery services during festive occasions.

Traditional Cuisine Takes the Lead

One in every four biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, showcasing the city’s love for this aromatic, slow-cooked rice dish. This high demand for biryani during New Year’s Eve celebrations highlights the cultural preference for indulging in traditional cuisine during celebrations. With people opting to stay in and enjoy restaurant-quality food at home, the spike in orders underscores the growing popularity of food delivery services and the impact of the digital economy on the food industry.

A Record-Breaking Performance

Swiggy’s New Year’s Eve performance was nothing short of record-breaking. The platform witnessed a peak of 1,244 biryani orders every minute, as Indians across the country welcomed the New Year with their favorite dish. Swiggy Instamart, the company’s instant delivery service, also experienced a significant surge in orders, doing 1.6 times more orders per minute compared to the previous record high.

Changing Consumer Behaviours

These figures provide a fascinating insight into broader market trends and changing consumer behaviors. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have accelerated the shift towards digital platforms, with more consumers turning to apps like Swiggy to meet their dining needs. The record number of biryani orders on New Year’s Eve highlights Swiggy’s role in catering to the tastes and preferences of its customers during key festive periods, demonstrating the company’s operational capacity to handle substantial volumes of orders during peak times.