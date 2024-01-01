en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

New Year’s Eve Celebration Sees Record Biryani Orders on Swiggy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Celebration Sees Record Biryani Orders on Swiggy

As the clock ticked down to the New Year, the hum of excitement was accompanied by the clatter of cooking pots and the aroma of spices wafting from restaurant kitchens. The occasion was marked by a surge in food orders across India, with food delivery giant Swiggy reporting that over 480,000 biryani orders were placed on its platform. This beloved and quintessential Indian dish topped the list of most-ordered items, reflecting a growing trend of people turning to food delivery services during festive occasions.

Traditional Cuisine Takes the Lead

One in every four biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, showcasing the city’s love for this aromatic, slow-cooked rice dish. This high demand for biryani during New Year’s Eve celebrations highlights the cultural preference for indulging in traditional cuisine during celebrations. With people opting to stay in and enjoy restaurant-quality food at home, the spike in orders underscores the growing popularity of food delivery services and the impact of the digital economy on the food industry.

A Record-Breaking Performance

Swiggy’s New Year’s Eve performance was nothing short of record-breaking. The platform witnessed a peak of 1,244 biryani orders every minute, as Indians across the country welcomed the New Year with their favorite dish. Swiggy Instamart, the company’s instant delivery service, also experienced a significant surge in orders, doing 1.6 times more orders per minute compared to the previous record high.

Changing Consumer Behaviours

These figures provide a fascinating insight into broader market trends and changing consumer behaviors. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have accelerated the shift towards digital platforms, with more consumers turning to apps like Swiggy to meet their dining needs. The record number of biryani orders on New Year’s Eve highlights Swiggy’s role in catering to the tastes and preferences of its customers during key festive periods, demonstrating the company’s operational capacity to handle substantial volumes of orders during peak times.

0
Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Decadent Delight: Dark Chocolate Outshines Milk and White in Nutrition

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey

By Salman Khan

Zomato's Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: A Tale of Colossal Orders and Generous Tips

By Rafia Tasleem

DoorDash Plans Expansion Beyond Traditional Restaurant Delivery

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices ...
@Food · 1 hour
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices ...
heart comment 0
Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024
Biryani Orders Soar on New Year’s Eve: A Glimpse into India’s Changing Dining Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Biryani Orders Soar on New Year's Eve: A Glimpse into India's Changing Dining Habits
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK’s Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
13 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
1 min
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
1 min
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
7 mins
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk
7 mins
UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk
First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, Tests Negative for COVID-19
9 mins
First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, Tests Negative for COVID-19
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
11 mins
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
12 mins
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
14 mins
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
16 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
41 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
50 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
54 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app