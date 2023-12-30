New Year’s Dining and Shopping: Who’s Open and Who’s Not?

As the year draws to a close, festive diners nationwide find themselves questioning the availability of their favorite food joints on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Well, the good news is that several popular restaurant chains have announced they’ll be serving customers on these holidays. However, in the spirit of the season, it’s best to verify local store hours before making plans as they may differ by location.

Festive Food: Who’s Open and When?

Fast food and casual dining locales, including Arby’s, Burger King, Chipotle, Denny’s, Domino’s, Dunkin’, IHOP, Jack in the Box, Jersey Mike’s, KFC, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Noodles & Company, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Qdoba, Red Lobster, Sonic, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Waffle House, and Wendy’s have confirmed their operational status during the holiday period. However, the Christian fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, known for its policy of being closed on Sundays, will be shut on New Year’s Eve. Similarly, Raising Cane’s will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Retailers: Adjusted Timings and Closures

When it comes to retail, chains like Big Lots, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Whole Foods have opted for limited operational hours on these holidays. On the other hand, popular stores like ALDI, Costco, Sam’s Club, and Trader Joe’s have decided to remain closed on January 1, 2024, giving their employees a well-deserved break.

Local Eateries: Preparing for the Festive Frenzy

Meanwhile, local restaurants, such as Sabor Latino in Chicopee, are gearing up for an influx of take-out orders for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant, renowned for its party platters, will be closing one hour early at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Food delivery platforms like Grub Hub and Door Dash are also bracing themselves for a holiday rush.

Regardless of where you decide to dine or shop, it’s advisable to call ahead or check online to confirm the hours of your desired location. With a little planning, you can make the most of the holiday season without any unexpected hiccups.