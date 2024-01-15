en English
Food

New Wave of Cookbooks Reinvent Home Cooking: ‘Cooking with Friends’ and More

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
New Wave of Cookbooks Reinvent Home Cooking: ‘Cooking with Friends’ and More

The release of ‘Cooking with Friends’ saw ‘FOX & Friends’ co-hosts delighting their audience with a Black Friday treat – Brian Kilmeade’s artichoke pie. The cookbook, a treasure trove of diverse recipes catering to varying culinary abilities and palates, is one among many that have recently hit the shelves, sparking a renewed enthusiasm for home cooking.

Accessible Recipes for Busy Families

Carley Shimkus, one of the contributors, discusses her book, a collection of over 100 wallet-friendly, easy-to-follow recipes. Designed specifically for bustling households, it brings a fresh perspective to everyday cooking, making it less of a chore and more of an enjoyable family activity.

Integrating Technology with Culinary Arts

Molly Baz’s debut cookbook, ‘More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen,’ appeals to all skill levels. In a nod to the digital age, it integrates technology into the culinary world with QR codes, linking to video tutorials and audio descriptions, thus offering a hands-on learning experience for budding chefs.

Addressing Food Waste and Promoting Health

Sohla El-Waylly’s book focuses on imparting cooking techniques and includes over 200 recipes, while Tamar Adler’s cookbook tackles the issue of food waste head-on. Adler provides over 1,500 innovative recipes that utilize leftovers, making sustainability delicious. Nik Sharma’s book offers an insight into incorporating more vegetables into our diets with detailed information on over 50 different vegetables, advocating for a balanced and nutritious lifestyle.

Celebrating Culture Through Cuisine

Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral’s cookbook, perfect for carne asada gatherings, offers more than 100 recipes for dishes and drinks, encapsulating the essence of their culture. Erika Council shares her expertise on biscuits in a cookbook with over 70 recipes and pairing spreads, while Amy Thielen’s ‘Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others’ consists of 125 recipes intended for various sized gatherings, encouraging camaraderie through food.

Reliving Television Through Food

Gator, from the show ‘Yellowstone,’ brings to life recipes seen on the Duttons’ table with over 55 dishes. B. Dyland Hollis’s cookbook takes a nostalgic turn, reviving 20th-century recipes and featuring unique concoctions like chocolate potato cake and tomato soup cake, offering a trip down memory lane with every bite.

These cookbooks serve as a testament to the power of food in forging connections, building communities, and creating lasting memories. They highlight the joy of cooking, the importance of family, the exploration of different cuisines and flavors, and the need for sustainable practices in our kitchens.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

