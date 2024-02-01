New Upscale Wing House, Aviators, Opens in The Colony

An upscale restaurant, Aviators, has been unveiled in The Colony, at 2851 Plano Parkway 270, offering a unique blend of jumbo wings, chicken tenders, and craft cocktails. This location, which has seen a series of alterations, formerly housed Dough Bro's and Bourbon Street. Aviators is under the ownership of Kelcher Entertainment Group and helmed by Jason Quiroga, a seasoned veteran in the Dallas restaurant industry with a profound love for wings and mixology.

Exquisite Menu at Aviators

The menu at Aviators caters to varied taste buds, ranging from mild flavors to the scorching hot Top Gun sauce for wings and tenders. Beyond wings, the menu extends to tempting appetizers like Chicken Sliders and Beer Battered Cheese Curds. It also features sandwiches, salads, sides, and meals specially designed for kids. Among the craft cocktails is The Amelia, a tribute to the aviation pioneer, Amelia Earhart. The restaurant accentuates ingredients made in-house, including brines, sauces, rubs, dipping sauces, bitters, and syrups.

Aviation-Themed Decor

Aviators' aviation-themed decor flawlessly aligns with the Kelcher Entertainment Group's portfolio, which also comprises Delta Charlie's, a restaurant located at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport. Aviators is equipped to seat 60 patrons indoors, along with additional patio seating. At present, the restaurant is open for dinner, with plans to initiate lunch service by mid-February.

A Family-First Restaurant

Jason Quiroga, the operator of Aviators, brings extensive experience from the Dallas restaurant industry. His aim is to establish Aviators as a family-first restaurant, where everyone can enjoy an unforgettable dining experience. Given the unique offerings and dedicated service of Aviators, it is set to redefine the dining landscape in The Colony.