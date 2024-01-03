en English
Business

New Takeaway To Revitalize Former Barbershop Site in Gelligaer

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
New Takeaway To Revitalize Former Barbershop Site in Gelligaer

The former premises of Ashleys Barber Shop in Gelligaer is set for a dramatic transformation. With planning permission granted by the council, the vacant site on Heol Edward Lewis is poised to become a bustling hub for food lovers. Spearheading this initiative is Raheem Din, the applicant, who has envisioned a takeaway that goes beyond the typical, offering breakfast and lunch options that will add a vibrant spin to the local food scene.

From Barbershop to Takeaway

This location, which has seen years of underutilization and previously housed an estate agent’s office, will witness the introduction of a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and a designated area for customer service. The focus of the refurbishment will primarily be on the interior, as pointed out by planning officers. Such a positive utilisation of space aims to breathe new life into the building, stimulating local commerce and adding a fresh dimension to community engagement.

Addressing Community Concerns

Despite the promise of a new business, several objections were raised by neighbours, mainly regarding potential noise, litter, and traffic issues. However, the council has laid out conditions to alleviate these concerns. The operating hours of the takeaway will be restricted to 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and Saturdays, with a slightly different schedule of 9 am to 9 pm for Sundays and bank holidays. Delivery times will also be regulated to minimize disruption.

Impact on Local Businesses

There were also worries about the impact of the new establishment on existing food outlets in the vicinity, with fears of potential job losses due to increased competition. However, these objections were not deemed relevant to the planning decision. The Gelligaer Community Council, while not opposing the takeaway, has requested the installation of litter bins in the surrounding areas to curb potential littering issues.

In the midst of these mixed reactions, the forthcoming opening of this new takeaway represents a significant step in the evolution of Gelligaer’s food landscape. It underlines the continuous transformation of the community, where derelict spaces are given new leases of life, contributing to local economic growth and diversity in the food sector.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

