New Realm Brewing and Blackberry Smoke Unveil Refreshing Collaboration with Southern Light Lager

In a blend of melodies and malts, New Realm Brewing, a beacon of craft beer innovation, and the soul-stirring American rock ensemble Blackberry Smoke, have orchestrated a symphony for the senses with the launch of Southern Light Lager. This harmonious collaboration pours forth an American lager that is as refreshing as the first chords of a summer anthem, marking the duo's second venture into the world of craft beer following their successful first release, the Blackberry Smoke American Lager. The timing couldn't be more perfect, coinciding with the release of Blackberry Smoke's latest album 'Be Right Here', adding a soundtrack to the sipping experience.

The Craft Behind the Collaboration

The spotlight shines on Southern Light Lager, a masterpiece crafted with a fine selection of Magnum, Hersbrucker, and Lemondrop hops. This creation is not just another lager; it's a testament to the craftsmanship of New Realm Brewing, a craft beer titan known for its innovative brews and a plethora of accolades, including the prestigious Great American Beer Fest gold medals. The brewery's co-founder and brewing luminary, Mitch Steele, brings his award-winning expertise to this collaboration, ensuring each sip of the 4% ABV lager is a journey of light, crisp refreshment. At only 110 calories and nine carbs, it's designed to be the go-to beer for those looking to enjoy the lighter side of life without compromising on taste.

Bringing Together Music and Malt

The collaboration between New Realm Brewing and Blackberry Smoke is more than just a partnership; it's a fusion of two worlds where music meets malt, creating an experience that resonates with fans of both. This alliance is built on a foundation of shared values: quality, creativity, and a commitment to bringing people together. The Southern Light Lager is not just a drink; it's an invitation to come together, raise a glass, and enjoy the moments that make life memorable. As fans of the band enjoy the melodies of 'Be Right Here', they can now enhance the experience with a beer that captures the essence of Blackberry Smoke's music: authentic, soulful, and unapologetically Southern.

Where to Experience the Harmony

For those eager to immerse themselves in this unique blend of hops and harmony, Southern Light Lager is now available in the taproom of New Realm Brewing and select locations in both 12-and 16-oz. six-packs and on draft. This release follows the footsteps of its predecessor, the Blackberry Smoke American Lager, which celebrated the band's 21st anniversary and was hailed as one of the top 100 beers of 2023. The success of their first collaboration has set the stage for Southern Light Lager to become the new anthem for beer and music enthusiasts alike.

As the sun sets on another day, the partnership between New Realm Brewing and Blackberry Smoke continues to shine brightly, offering a beacon of hope and enjoyment in a world that could always use a bit more joy. The Southern Light Lager is more than just a beer; it's a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and the enduring spirit of community. So here's to the moments we share, the music we love, and the beers that bring us together. Cheers to Southern Light Lager, the perfect accompaniment to life's unforgettable soundtrack.