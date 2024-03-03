New Jersey's Latest Culinary Adventure: Boozy Ice Cream with 5% ABV Hits Somerville

New Jersey seems to have embraced the culinary wild side, especially when it comes to ice cream. From breweries crafting ice cream-flavored beers to the introduction of cicada-infused ice cream, the state is no stranger to innovative flavors. Now, Somerville takes the leap with the launch of an alcoholic ice cream line, Drunken Dairy, boasting a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), a pioneering move in the Garden State's dessert scene.

Boozy Beginnings

Mike Proske, the owner of Tapastre and Project PUB in Somerville, is the innovator behind this boozy dessert. Drunken Dairy marks a first for New Jersey, combining the pleasure of a cocktail with the sweetness of ice cream. With flavors like dark chocolate martini and bourbon burnt honey vanilla, Proske's creations offer a unique twist on traditional ice cream, making it a must-try experience for adults. Starting March 1, customers can enjoy these alcoholic treats in various forms, from scoops to floats, at Proske's establishments.

A Taste That Packs a Punch

While the concept of alcohol-infused ice cream might raise questions about its potency, it's worth noting that with an average ABV of 5%, Drunken Dairy's impact is comparable to that of a light beer. Proske assures that while the ice cream offers a novel way to enjoy alcohol, it's unlikely to lead to overindulgence, thanks to the natural limiting factor of ice cream headaches. Nonetheless, this innovative dessert offers a new way to experience the blend of alcohol and sweets, carefully crafted to treat the ice cream mix as a key cocktail ingredient.

Serving Up Caution

As Drunken Dairy rolls out in Somerville, it's important for patrons to remember this ice cream is strictly an adult indulgence. Proske's establishments, located at 41 N. Bridge St. and 1 W. High St. in Somerville, are ready to serve up this unique dessert. However, customers should be mindful of keeping these boozy treats out of the reach of children. With its innovative approach and careful consideration of alcohol content, Drunken Dairy is set to become a new favorite for those looking to combine their love of cocktails with the timeless joy of ice cream.