New Japanese Izakaya Concept to Revitalize Historic Baltimore Building

New Japanese Izakaya Concept Set to Open in Historic Baltimore Building

Atlas Restaurant Group, a prominent Baltimore-based hospitality company, is gearing up to launch an innovative Japanese izakaya concept in the iconic E.J. Codd Co. building in Harbor East, Baltimore. The much-anticipated eatery is slated to open its doors soon, promising an immersive dining experience that focuses on traditional Japanese small plates, a diverse selection of handcrafted cocktails, sake, and beer.

A Fusion of History and Modernity

Harbor East: The New Dining Hotspot

Positioned in the historic E.J. Codd Co. building, the new izakaya will breathe new life into the corner of South Caroline Street and Aliceanna Street. This strategic location will not only revitalize the area but also contribute significantly to Baltimore's overall dining scene.

A Cozy and Inviting Space

The yet-to-be-named restaurant will accommodate 50 guests, offering a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from Tokyo's underground izakayas, the interior design aims to create an authentic and intimate dining experience.

A Culinary Journey Through Japan

Traditional Japanese Small Plates and Beverages

Curated by Chef Timur Fazilov, who also helms the kitchen at Azumi, the new izakaya's menu will feature a variety of Japanese small plates, including hand-rolled sushi, sashimi, nigiri, and crudos. To complement the food, an impressive selection of Japanese sake, beer, and handcrafted cocktails will be available.

Accessible Pricing for an Authentic Experience

Compared to its sister restaurant, Azumi, the new izakaya will offer a more affordable price point, making it an attractive option for both locals and visitors seeking an authentic Japanese dining experience.

A Multi-Concept, Layered Experience

Connecting Concepts through a Custom-Built Tunnel

The izakaya will be connected to another upcoming restaurant concept by a custom-built tunnel, providing guests with the opportunity to explore multiple dining experiences during their visit.

Atlas Restaurant Group's New Headquarters

In addition to the new izakaya, Atlas Restaurant Group plans to move its headquarters to the E.J. Codd building, further solidifying its commitment to the revitalization of the Harbor East area.

As the opening date approaches, anticipation grows for this exciting new addition to Baltimore's dining scene. The fusion of history and modernity, traditional Japanese cuisine, and the promise of a multi-concept dining experience make the new izakaya a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the new Japanese izakaya concept by Atlas Restaurant Group in the historic E.J. Codd Co. building is set to redefine the dining landscape in Harbor East, Baltimore. By offering an immersive, authentic, and moderately-priced dining experience, the restaurant is poised to captivate the hearts and palates of locals and visitors alike.