New EC Regulation Tightens Control Over Radioactive Food Imports

In a significant move, the European Commission has introduced a new regulation, Regulation (EU) 2024/256, amending the previous Regulation (EU) 2020/1158. The updated mandate, effective February 7, 2024, aims to tighten control over the radioactivity in foodstuff, particularly those affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Intensified Controls: A Focus on Specific Food Items

The new regulation introduces a list of specific food items, notably certain berries and mushrooms, that will now be subject to intensified controls. This comes as a response to the heightened susceptibility of these food items to radiation. Products derived from these affected berries and mushrooms will also have to undergo stringent checks, ensuring their safety for consumption. Interestingly, cultivated varieties of these items are exempt from these enhanced measures, suggesting a specific focus on wild varieties.

Regulation Imposes New Obligations on Importers

The regulation holds importers accountable for ensuring products from certain countries are accompanied by an official certificate. They are also required to notify authorities of such consignments through the TRACES system. This accountability measure is designed to improve the transparency and traceability of food items entering the European market from Chernobyl-affected areas.

Imports of the newly listed products in Annex II will enjoy a transition period until March 7, 2024. During this period, an official certificate is not mandatory, but TRACES notices and approved entry points are still required. This transition period is expected to allow importers and producers sufficient time to adjust to the new regulatory requirements.