New Eateries Revitalize Minneapolis' Market at Malcom Yards

Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood is buzzing with culinary excitement as the Market at Malcom Yards welcomes two new eateries: Revival Smoked Meats and Mr. Paul's Po' Boys and Jams. The Market, a food hub that debuted in 2021, is housed in the renovated Harris Machinery Building at 501 30th Ave. SE.

Mr. Paul's: A Taste of New Orleans

Marking its second outpost, Mr. Paul's is set to satiate appetites with a smorgasbord of New Orleans-inspired fare. On the menu are the classic Po' Boy sandwiches, hearty gumbo, boudin balls, and refreshing slushies. The eatery also introduces a delightful hybrid dessert, the mini dough-net, a fusion of donuts and beignets, sure to sweeten the Minneapolis food scene.

Joining the Market at Malcom Yards for its fourth location, Revival Smoked Meats brings the aroma and taste of southern-style comfort food to Minneapolis. The menu features brisket, smoked ribs, slow-smoked pork shoulder, smoked wings, a smoked jerk chicken sandwich, and a burnt-end burrito. This mouthwatering lineup promises to add a layer of smoky, meaty goodness to the local culinary landscape.

The Market at Malcolm Yards: A Foodie's Destination

The Market at Malcom Yards, since its inception in 2021, has become a go-to destination for food aficionados. Its location within the restored Harris Machinery Building enriches the dining experience with a touch of history. With the arrival of Mr. Paul's Po' Boys and Jams and Revival Smoked Meats, it continues to diversify its offerings, providing a culinary journey that is as delightful as it is diverse.