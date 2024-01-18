New Dining Experience in Harrogate: Paradise Tap & Taco Set to Open

In an exciting development for Harrogate's dining scene, local entrepreneurs Ellie and Josh Molloy are gearing up to launch Paradise Tap & Taco. This new venture aims to offer a unique, casual, and affordable alternative to the existing bar, cafe, and restaurant scene, focusing on Mexican-inspired street food and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisment

Reviving a Derelict Space

The Molloys have transformed a derelict storage unit into a vibrant and approachable venue. The establishment spreads over two floors and features three rooms, each designed with comfort and approachability in mind. An open kitchen offers up tantalizing views of chefs crafting dishes like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and tantalizing fries. The venue further accentuates its casual vibe by forgoing traditional table service and formalities like cutlery.

A Haven for Social Gatherings

Advertisment

Paradise Tap & Taco is made for socializing. It boasts a pool table and a well-stocked bar featuring a selection of keg beers, cask ales, wines, and spirits. It's a place designed for both families and groups of friends, aiming to be a welcoming space for all types of patrons. The bar will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, serving alcohol until 1 am and food until 9 pm. While walk-ins are welcome, the Molloys recommend reservations for larger groups.

Value amidst a Cost of Living Crisis

In a time when the cost of living crisis is a pressing concern, the Molloys' commitment to affordability stands out. The use of second-hand furnishings not only contributes to Paradise Tap & Taco's unique ambiance but also reflects the owners' determination to offer value to their patrons. This dedication extends to their decision to host pop-up events before launching their brick-and-mortar establishment, an approach that has proven successful and underscores their commitment to the community.