New Cold Stone Creamery to Sweeten Lyon Village Shopping Center

In a refreshing blend of sweet indulgence and local enterprise, a new Cold Stone Creamery is poised to make its debut in Lyon Village Shopping Center, Arlington. The much-anticipated ice cream shop will breathe new life into the space at 3141 Langston Blvd, near Spout Run Parkway, previously occupied by a bank. Despite the transition, the other side of the building, once home to a barber shop, will remain untouched by this sweet transformation.

An Appetizing Addition

The Lyon Village Shopping Center, already a bustling hub of diverse businesses, is set to welcome this delicious newcomer into its fold. The center boasts an array of ventures including the Italian Store, Big Wheel Bikes, BGR Burgers Grilled Right, CVS, Giant, and Starbucks. The addition of an ice cream shop, thus, adds another vibrant layer to this thriving commercial tableau.

Anticipating a Sweet Arrival

The brain behind this flavorful enterprise, Mohammed Haque, projects an opening timeline post-May. This projection takes into account the time required for permit approvals and space preparations. It is estimated that securing the necessary permits will take between six to eight weeks, while the renovations will span approximately three months. Haque, a former Arlington resident and no stranger to the area, zeroed in on this location after an unsuccessful search for affordable space near Ballston.

Preparing for the Ice Cream Invasion

As excitement builds for the arrival of the Cold Stone Creamery, the building is currently under interior demolition. This preparatory phase involves a thorough revamp of the space, including the removal of partitions, doors, and external columns. The mechanical and electrical systems are also being updated to ensure a smooth and efficient operation once the ice cream shop opens its doors to eagerly awaiting customers.