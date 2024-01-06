New Chapter for Mamma’s Pizzeria: A Nenagh Institution Reopens

On the charming streets of Nenagh, north Tipperary, stands a testament to authentic Italian cuisine and enduring community bonds – Mamma’s Pizzeria. This beloved eatery, nurtured by the Malizia family for over four decades, has reopened its doors under new management. The restaurant, although scarred by a devastating fire in 2020, rekindles the spirit of resilience and unity it has always championed.

From Italy to Ireland: The Malizia Legacy

Domenico and Guiseppina Malizia, the founders of Mamma’s Pizzeria, journeyed from Italy to Dublin before finally anchoring their dreams in Nenagh. The couple’s passion for traditional Italian fare quickly won the hearts of locals, and their establishment swiftly became an institution in the town. Guiseppina, with her nurturing nature and the warmth of her kitchen, earned the affectionate nickname ‘Mamma’. The moniker resonated with the community and ultimately gave the restaurant its name.

A Chapter Ends, A New One Begins

The year 2020 was marked by loss and transformation for Mamma’s Pizzeria. The town mourned the passing of Guiseppina, affectionately known as ‘Mamma’, following the deaths of her husband Domenico, daughter Rita, and son Raffaelle. Amidst the grief, the restaurant also grappled with a destructive fire that necessitated major restorations. Yet, in the face of adversity, the spirit of Mamma’s Pizzeria remained unbroken.

Continuing Mamma’s Legacy

The reopening of Mamma’s Pizzeria on January 2, 2024, signifies more than just a fresh coat of paint and new management. It marks the continuation of a legacy deeply intertwined with the community, notably through its longstanding support and sponsorship of the local football club, Nenagh AFC. As Mamma’s Pizzeria embarks on this new journey, the town of Nenagh eagerly anticipates the return of its cherished institution and the beautiful stories yet to unfold.