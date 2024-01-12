New Breakfast Spot Early Birds to Open in Las Vegas, March 2024

March 2024 will see the opening of a new breakfast hub in Las Vegas, Early Birds, brought to life by Ryan Labbe, the founder and CEO of 81/82 Group. This venture marks a significant shift for Labbe, renowned for his work with the city’s bustling nightlife scene at The Venetian’s Juliet Cocktail Room. Now, the entrepreneur is set to capture the morning crowd with a unique space centered around the most important meal of the day.

A Fresh Take on Breakfast

Situated in the southwest part of Las Vegas, at 5025 Blue Diamond Road, just west of Decatur Boulevard, Early Birds aims to elevate the standard breakfast fare. The menu will boast traditional breakfast options like chicken and waffles, pancakes, egg sandwiches, croque madame, and a distinctively Irish Benedict featuring corned beef hash.

Extending beyond Breakfast

Not just about breakfast, Labbe’s restaurant will also serve lunch items. Customers can expect a stacked BLT, chicken paillard, and a fully loaded smashburger to grace the menu. Adding to this, the restaurant will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, extending its service until 3 p.m. on weekends, catering to a wider audience.

Breakfast Cocktails & Community

Staying true to Labbe’s roots in the nightlife industry, Early Birds will offer a selection of cocktails, a nod to the city’s vibrant cocktail culture. The Blackberry Basil Spritz and Mid-day Margarita are among the beverages set to feature on the menu.

More than food and drink, Early Birds signifies Labbe’s passion for breakfast and his vision to create a community space. More information about the restaurant is available on their website, earlybirdseat.com