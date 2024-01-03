Never Say Dive: A New Dining Experience Opens in Old Brooklyn

Old Brooklyn, Cleveland, gears up to welcome a new entrant to its bustling food and beverage scene. This Friday, Never Say Dive, a newly renovated bar and restaurant, located at 4497 Broadview Rd., will open its doors to the public. The establishment, a modern interpretation of a 1920s-era tavern, is a product of a year-long renovation project, led by a team comprising Eric Ho, Dan Watson, Tommy Shaffner, and John Hagerty.

Resurrecting History with a Modern Twist

The team has meticulously transformed the former Steelyard Tavern into a contemporary saloon, preserving its whimsical and nostalgic charm. The walls, made of American chestnut, tin ceilings, and checkerboard linoleum flooring, all contribute to the building’s historical essence, striking a harmonious balance between the past and the present.

Curated Drinks and Dining

Never Say Dive offers a wide selection of drinks, featuring draft beers, housemade hard seltzers, and specialty cocktails. The small dining room, complete with an open kitchen, showcases a menu curated by Chef Hagerty. A variety of small plates are on offer, many of which are vegan or can be made vegan, along with larger entrees. The food service will extend until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

A High-Low Dining Experience in Old Brooklyn

Watson describes the concept as a high-low experience, offering patrons a mix of simple and upscale options. This unique blend is reflective of the recent influx of residents in Old Brooklyn, particularly those involved in the food and beverage industry.

As the team prepares to welcome its first guests this Friday, Never Say Dive breathes fresh life into a historical landmark, offering a unique dining experience that caters to the evolving palate of Old Brooklyn’s residents.