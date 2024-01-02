en English
Food

Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine

Acclaimed Irish chef, Neven Maguire, is all set to enchant viewers with his culinary prowess as he returns to the small screen with a new seven-part series of his much-loved show, ‘Neven Maguire’s Food Trails’. Following a successful stint in 2022, this season takes Maguire on an appetizing journey across Portugal, from the vibrant city of Porto to the idyllic Atlantic island of Madeira.

Culinary Exploration across Portugal

Throughout the series, Maguire explores the rich and diverse artisan food and beverage offerings of each region, learning from some of Portugal’s most renowned chefs. His gastronomic adventures range from visiting a lush tropical fruit farm, cooking with ancient oysters, to tasting rum at a steam-powered distillery, and touring a banana plantation that houses a museum.

Immersed in Portuguese Culture

Beyond the realm of food and drink, Maguire immerses himself in the heart of Portuguese culture. He visits Quinta das Lágrimas, the backdrop for a poignant love story, learns about the artistry in Bordallo Pinheiro’s ceramics, appreciates the grandeur of the Palacio Nacional da Pena, and relishes the soulful strains of traditional Fado music.

Cooking Inspiration from Travel

In each episode, Maguire shares a recipe inspired by his travels. The journey begins in Porto, as he acquaints viewers with local landmarks and cuisine, and teaches them how to prepare a Porto-style fish stew and a Portuguese Christmas Cake. The series also captures the stunning vistas of Madeira, with Maguire’s recipes filmed against the backdrop of the picturesque Quinta Das Vinhas estate.

‘Neven Maguire’s Food Trails’ promises a captivating blend of culinary delights and cultural exploration. It is set to premiere on January 17th on RTÉ One, replacing the repeats of Cheap Irish Homes.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

