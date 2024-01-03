Nestlé’s North America CEO Steve Presley Foresees Innovation-Driven 2024 Amid Economic Challenges

Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé’s Zone North America, offers a hopeful outlook for 2024, hanging upon the twin pillars of innovation and marketing. After three tumultuous years grappling with the fallout of COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, and inflationary pressure, Nestlé is now poised to harness the reshaped consumer landscape in its favor.

Revolution in Consumption Patterns

The global pandemic has thrust an at-home revolution, thoroughly altering consumption patterns and the way consumers interact with brands. Presley points out the generational shift in brand engagement, with younger consumers heavily reliant on social media recommendations and ratings. Nestlé’s vast brand portfolio, including names like Blue Bottle Coffee, Carnation, Nescafé, Gerber, and pet food brands like Purina, are strategically positioned to cater to these evolving consumer preferences.

Anticipating a Return to Traditional Demand Generation

Presley is eager for a return to traditional demand generation, as supply and inflation conditions stabilize. The goal is to generate more value for consumers, a task that has been particularly challenging amidst widespread economic disruptions. However, he also expresses concern for the overall health of the consumer in a volatile world marked by ongoing conflicts and a challenging economic environment.

Nestlé’s Culture and Employee Well-being

Presley takes pride in Nestlé's focus on culture and employee well-being, a cornerstone of the company's ethos. Nevertheless, he acknowledges the underestimated impact of prevailing inflation on consumers, which continues to cast long shadows in the market. This interview is part of Business Insider's 'Looking Ahead 2024' leadership series.