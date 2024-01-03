Needham Analysts Bullish on Utz Brands, Predict National Scale Growth

Needham analysts have placed Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) into their spotlight by initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target, also highlighting it as one of their top picks for 2024. This decision shines a beam of confidence on the snack maker, Utz, predicting its growth on a national scale. The analysts foresee enhancements in productivity that could fuel increased marketing investments and an expansion into new geographic markets.

From Regional to National: Utz’s Transformation

The analysts believe that Utz is ready to make the leap from a regional family-run business to a significant national player in the salty snack industry. This optimism isn’t unfounded—it’s backed by the salty snack sector’s historical data exhibiting a 5% annual growth rate, which overshadows the overall 3% growth rate for food-at-home expenditure.

Utz’s Strategy: Brand Concentration and Marketing Spend

Utz’s approach includes a plan to triple its marketing expenditure and focus on its four main brands: Utz, On The Border, Zapp’s, and Boulder Canyon. This strategy is expected to propel the company to new heights and embed its products deeper into the consumer market.

Utz: An Attractive Acquisition Target

The analysts also suggest that Utz’s unique position as the sole publicly traded pure snacking company with significant growth potential makes it an alluring acquisition target for larger food manufacturers. Furthermore, opportunities for Utz to acquire other brands or distribution channels could further fuel its growth trajectory.

Utz has set ambitious objectives for 4% to 5% annual sales growth and a 3-point uplift in EBIDTA margin over the next three years. Despite foreseeing some uneven progress, the analysts anticipate a ‘virtuous cycle’ of success for Utz as it morphs into a national brand.