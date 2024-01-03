en English
Business

Needham Analysts Bullish on Utz Brands, Predict National Scale Growth

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Needham Analysts Bullish on Utz Brands, Predict National Scale Growth

Needham analysts have placed Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) into their spotlight by initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target, also highlighting it as one of their top picks for 2024. This decision shines a beam of confidence on the snack maker, Utz, predicting its growth on a national scale. The analysts foresee enhancements in productivity that could fuel increased marketing investments and an expansion into new geographic markets.

From Regional to National: Utz’s Transformation

The analysts believe that Utz is ready to make the leap from a regional family-run business to a significant national player in the salty snack industry. This optimism isn’t unfounded—it’s backed by the salty snack sector’s historical data exhibiting a 5% annual growth rate, which overshadows the overall 3% growth rate for food-at-home expenditure.

Utz’s Strategy: Brand Concentration and Marketing Spend

Utz’s approach includes a plan to triple its marketing expenditure and focus on its four main brands: Utz, On The Border, Zapp’s, and Boulder Canyon. This strategy is expected to propel the company to new heights and embed its products deeper into the consumer market.

Utz: An Attractive Acquisition Target

The analysts also suggest that Utz’s unique position as the sole publicly traded pure snacking company with significant growth potential makes it an alluring acquisition target for larger food manufacturers. Furthermore, opportunities for Utz to acquire other brands or distribution channels could further fuel its growth trajectory.

Utz has set ambitious objectives for 4% to 5% annual sales growth and a 3-point uplift in EBIDTA margin over the next three years. Despite foreseeing some uneven progress, the analysts anticipate a ‘virtuous cycle’ of success for Utz as it morphs into a national brand.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

