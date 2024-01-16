NCR Voyix Survey Reveals Consumer Preferences in Shopping and Dining

NCR Voyix, a technology solutions corporation, recently conducted a survey to understand consumer preferences in shopping and dining experiences. Their first Digital Commerce Index revealed some intriguing insights, shedding light on the evolving dynamics in these sectors.

Consumer Preferences in Shopping

The report found that 43% of consumers prefer self-checkout over traditional checkout at grocery stores. This preference for self-checkout is even stronger among younger consumers (ages 18 to 44) at 53%, attributing their choice to factors like speed, shorter lines, and privacy. However, shoppers aged 45 and up tend to favor traditional checkout, owing primarily to their tendency to purchase more items and their perception of it being less time-consuming.

Despite the convenience of online grocery shopping, two-thirds of respondents favor in-store shopping. The reasons behind this preference include issues such as out-of-stock items, incorrect deliveries, or unfulfilled orders. High service fees have led 37% of consumers to abandon online grocery orders. In the wake of rising grocery prices due to inflation, 74% of consumers have changed their shopping habits, either seeking cheaper items, buying less, or hunting for the best deals.

Consumer Behavior in Dining

Moving over to the dining sector, the survey disclosed that 36% of consumers are deterred by tipping prompts at restaurants, with some choosing not to tip at all. High prices have led to a decrease in dining out, with 48% eating out less frequently. However, it was surprising to note that 58% of respondents have purchased a meal at a gas station at least once this year.

Despite the cutbacks in dining out, consumers continue to engage with their favorite restaurants through loyalty programs, apps, and email updates. When it comes to placing orders, half of the consumers prefer using a restaurant's app or website, valuing the convenience and the lack of service fees.

Implications for Retailers and Restaurants

David Wilkinson, CEO of NCR Voyix, emphasizes that these insights into consumer behavior are crucial for retailers and restaurants. They need to consider these findings when planning their technology investments for 2024 to ensure that they meet customer expectations for convenience, speed, and innovation.