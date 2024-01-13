en English
Food

Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
In recent years, the beverage industry has witnessed a significant cultural shift towards low and no alcohol beverages. A 62% hike in non-alcoholic sales in 2023 affirms this trend. These beverages, defined as having 1.25% ABV or less for low alcohol and 0.5% or less for alcohol-free, have gained popularity, not just during dry January but throughout the year.

Sampling the Trend

Over the past year, brands like Mikeller, Hope Hop Off, �l Implosion, Wicklow Wolf Moonlight, and Guinness 0.0 have made their mark in the low or no alcohol category. Cider lovers have also been catered to with alcohol-free alternatives from Stonewell, MacIvors, and Highbank.

An Addition to the Core Range

Kinnegar Brewing has recently released a new low alcohol (1%) IPA, which has now joined their core range. Libby Carton from Kinnegar shares the challenge of creating low-alcohol versions of beer styles without the costly de-alcoholisation technology that larger breweries employ. Two of their latest offerings, Low Tide and BAP 37, are a balanced pale ale with fresh citrus character and an IPA with a hop-forward profile, respectively.

Beyond Beers and Ciders

For those who prefer lagers, a Bavarian brewed alcohol-free variant has been described as fresh, crisp, and lightly floral with hints of citrus, light hops, and a malty touch. The trend also extends to sparkling wines, which are lauded for their freshness, crispness, and balanced acidity. These low alcohol wines are perfect as aperitifs or paired with seafood and white meats.

Looking Ahead

The rise of ‘Damp January’, where people pledge to drink less but not zero alcohol, indicates the shifting drinking habits among different generations and the growing awareness of alcohol’s detrimental health effects. The low and no alcohol consumption trend is on the rise, with the market worth exceeding $13 billion in 2023. The forecast suggests continued growth in the low alcohol category, especially in emerging markets like the US and Canada. As the lines blur between no, low, and full strength alcohol, the future of the beverage industry seems to be tending towards mindful drinking.

Food Health
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

