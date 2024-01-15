en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating

In a world where ultra-processed foods (UPF) constitute approximately 60% of the average diet in the UK and the USA, understanding their impact on our health becomes vital. UPFs, having undergone extensive processing, are laden with additives such as emulsifiers, preservatives, and artificial flavors. The prevalence of such foods in our daily consumption is a cause for concern, given their association with numerous health issues.

The Unseen Consequences of UPF

According to Dr. van Tulleken, author of ‘Ultra-Processed People,’ numerous studies have linked UPF with various health complications, including cardiovascular diseases. Notably, a recent study pointed out that high UPF consumption increases the risk of developing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), liver fibrosis/cirrhosis, and severe liver disease. The study also found that higher UPF intake results in increased levels of certain clinical biomarkers, signaling the critical need to reduce UPF intake for improved liver health.

A Balanced Approach to UPF Consumption

While the potential health impacts of UPFs are alarming, Dr. van Tulleken does not advocate for their outright demonization. He recognizes that factors such as cost, convenience, and marketing heavily influence UPF consumption. Instead, he champions informed choices and a balanced dietary pattern that isn’t overly reliant on UPFs.

Making Sustainable Changes

To aid individuals in reducing their UPF intake, nutritionist Rob Hobson suggests focusing on small, manageable steps rather than attempting a complete elimination. This approach, he believes, is far less overwhelming and more likely to result in lasting change. Hobson advocates for batch cooking, embracing whole foods, and exploring new recipes, emphasizing the importance of home cooking and the use of whole or minimally-processed ingredients.

In line with Hobson’s approach, a collection of recipes is offered for those keen on reducing their UPF consumption. Standout recipes include Charred Oyster Mushroom Kebabs with Tamari and Honey, and a Middle Eastern Spiced Aubergine and Lentil Stew with Tahini Dressing and Pomegranate. These recipes illustrate that a diet less dependent on UPFs can be flavorful and satisfying, encouraging a sustainable shift towards healthier eating habits.

0
Food Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
39 seconds ago
University of Arkansas Study Questions Effectiveness of Little Free Pantry Program
A recent study from the University of Arkansas has raised questions about the efficacy of the Little Free Pantry program, a project launched in Fayetteville in 2016 with the noble aim of battling hunger. This research, encompassing data from 39 pantries, implies that the program may function more as a well-intentioned symbol rather than a
University of Arkansas Study Questions Effectiveness of Little Free Pantry Program
Greek Gastronomy Pioneer Chef Yannis Baxevanis Earns Spot on 2024 FNL Chefs Power List
19 mins ago
Greek Gastronomy Pioneer Chef Yannis Baxevanis Earns Spot on 2024 FNL Chefs Power List
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
26 mins ago
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
Terra Gold Cube: A New Era in Nigeria's Seasoning Cube Market
10 mins ago
Terra Gold Cube: A New Era in Nigeria's Seasoning Cube Market
Didcot's Istanbul Kebab House Scores Two in Recent Food Hygiene Inspection
16 mins ago
Didcot's Istanbul Kebab House Scores Two in Recent Food Hygiene Inspection
Hudson Valley's Beloved Bakery, The Cake Box, Up for Sale
16 mins ago
Hudson Valley's Beloved Bakery, The Cake Box, Up for Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
23 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
30 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
38 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
46 seconds
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
4 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
5 mins
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app